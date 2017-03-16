National

March 16, 2017 10:25 AM

Man charged in hit-and-run fatal crash of firefighters

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Authorities say a driver accused of killing two volunteer firefighters in a hit-and-run in southern Mississippi has been arrested.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel told WDAM-TV (http://bit.ly/2mSMgKl ) on Thursday that 31-year-old Chance Eaton is charged with hit-and-run and causing death. He could face more charges in the death of two Sumrall volunteer firefighters who were directing traffic at a dump truck accident before the accident occurred Wednesday.

Rigel says the firefighters were hit by a driver who then fled the scene.

Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel identified the victims as 80-year-old Clinton Alvin Beasley and 53-year-old Loretta Ann Sykes. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another volunteer firefighter injured in the accident was taken to Forrest General Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

View more video

Nation & World Videos