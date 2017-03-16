When that nice young man who gave you a ride turns out to be an NFL quarterback

Derek Carr is making a habit out of Good Samaritan moments. Not that anyone is surprised.
This week, it happened with a man in need who didn’t recognize the Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star.
On Tuesday, Ron Reeser, a DJ and music producer, ran out of gasoline in Dublin. He was ready to walk with his gas can to the nearest station when an SUV pulled up and a young man wearing a cap and basketball shorts got out.
The young man asked if Reeser was OK.
“I said, ‘I ran out of gas,’ ” Reeser told the website All22.com. “He said, ‘Hop in, I’ll take you to the gas station.’ ”
Some of the people I’ve told about it said maybe it was a sign to help me restore my faith in people doing the right thing.
Ron Reeser, on his encounter with Derek Carr
On their way, Reeser asked the driver what what he did for a living.
“He says ‘I play football’ and is heavily into God and wants to become a pastor some day when he retires,” Reeser said.
After Reeser filled up his can, he got back in the SUV and followed up with another football question: What position do you play?
“He said he was a quarterback. I thought he was a college quarterback,” Reeser said. “I asked him what string he was. He said ‘first string.’
“I asked him his favorite team. He said, ‘I may be biased, but the Raiders because I play for them.’ I looked at him and said, ‘Wait.’ And I asked him his name. He said, ‘Derek Carr.’ ”
Surprise, surprise.
thank u for the help & prayer today @derekcarrqb you've restored my faith in humanity & appreciate u taking the time #godbless #payitforward— RON REESER (@ronreeser) March 14, 2017
God bless you too! Anytime!!!! But hopefully not on the side of the road again haha https://t.co/A3ntQoUHw2— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 15, 2017
Reeser was more surprised Carr opened up and shared information with him.
“He couldn’t have been more down to earth,” Reeser said. “I had no idea. He was just driving by and helped. It really made me feel good that there are good people still out there doing nice things for people.”
Carla Cossy, Carr’s marketing manager, said the story was so Derek.
“He is always looking for opportunities to inspire and help people, to see that there is good in this world because of God’s love,” Cossy told The Bee. “He has a lot of faith and loves to pass that on.”
In January, Carr had a high-profile, Good Samaritan moment when he helped locate a missing child via Twitter. The child was found safely.
Before the men went their separate ways, Carr asked if there was anything Reeser would like for him to pray for. Reeser asked if Carr would pray for him.
The Raider put a hand on the Reeser’s shoulder and prayed.
“It was such an empowering moment,” Reeser said. “It’s just not something I expected to happen after running out of gas. Some of the people I’ve told about it said maybe it was a sign to help me restore my faith in people doing the right thing.”
