No contest plea in Hawaii albatross deaths case

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby Pause

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:14 VIDEO: Rock Hill's Geer Chiropractic wants to keep workers productive with mobile care plan

0:40 Video: Xavier Cooks talks about Winthrop's season

2:52 Video: Bret McCormick wraps up 2016-17 Winthrop basketball season, looks ahead

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:22 Winthrop basketball coach, players talk after NCAA tourney loss to Butler

2:01 Rock Hill students prepare creative dishes for culinary competition

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court