Young candidate seeks seat on newly formed city's council

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:06 York sixth graders talk about Tie Club, learning to be gentlemen

1:49 Lake Wylie readers take part in Battle of the Books

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash