She used sob stories and her young son to take thousands from a 90-year-old, others, cops say

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times Pause

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

2:22 NAACP members, others gather to talk unity, protest Confederate flag

2:06 York sixth graders talk about Tie Club, learning to be gentlemen

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy