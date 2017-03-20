Transgender NC teen’s dream to be female leads to murder charge for fake doctor

A Salisbury woman is facing second degree murder charges after she allegedly performed a plastic surgery procedure on a transgender teenager that resulted in the teen’s death a week later.
Media outlets in the teen’s hometown of Fayetteville were reporting the procedure was silicon butt injections.
Salisbury Police say Eugene Jones II, 19, of Fayetteville, died after receiving the silicone injections from Kavonceya Iman Cornelius, 42, also known as Kenneth Rudolph Cornelius.
Jones died in Fayetteville from complications blamed on the procedure on Jan. 12, police say.
On Monday, a warrant for second degree murder was served on Kavonceya Cornelius. The Salisbury Post reported that Cornelius turned herself in to authorities Monday. She was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond. A first appearance was set for March 22.
WTVD in Raleigh was reporting Monday that Jones was transgender, and in the process of transitioning from a male to a female named Symone Jones. She started her transition to womanhood a year ago, beginning with breast implants done by a licensed doctor in Miami, family members told WTVD.
Jones' family says she began reaching out to a “concierge service” working on behalf of what Jones believed to be a licensed medical facility in Charlotte, WTVD reported.
On January 5, Symone received silicone buttock injections in a Charlotte hotel, WTVD reported, but two days later ended up in a real hospital due to an inability to breathe.
Investigators say they learned of the unlicensed clinic on Feb. 13, after receiving a tip from another patient that had become ill after receiving silicon injection from Cornelius, police said. “As a result, the victim now has very serious health problems,” police said in a statement. That patient has not been named by police.
Police say the investigation found Cornelius had been conducting these medical procedures with non-medical grade silicone.
