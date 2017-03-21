Labs are our favorite – again – but we’ve rediscovered a big, loyal protector

America’s most popular dog breed is taking yet another victory Lab.

Labrador retrievers extended their record run last year in the top spot, leading the American Kennel Club’s new rankings Tuesday for a 26th straight year. But Rottweilers are enjoying renewed favor, and some other dogs have been striding up the popularity ladder. A closer look at some of the rungs:

The Top 10

In 2013, Labs grabbed the record for the longest stretch at No. 1, and they haven’t let go. Affable, relatively easy to train and eager to please, they’re popular partly because “you don’t have to be an expert dog owner to own a Lab,” says AKC Vice President Gina DiNardo. But for those seeking more than a family pet, the breed has proved itself at everything from bomb sniffing to guiding the blind.

The rest of the top 10, in order: German shepherds, golden retrievers, bulldogs, beagles, French bulldogs, poodles, Rottweilers, Yorkshire terriers and boxers.

The stats reflect puppies and other newly registered dogs in the AKC’s 189 recognized breeds. They don’t encompass the nation’s millions of mixed-breed dogs or such deliberate hybrids as Labradoodles and maltipoos.