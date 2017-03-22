LAPD: Latinos report fewer sex crimes amid immigration fears

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball? Pause

0:52 Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:52 Video: Bret McCormick wraps up 2016-17 Winthrop basketball season, looks ahead

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

2:30 Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer

1:28 Veteran, 84, evicted in Rock Hill; community trying to help