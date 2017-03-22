National

March 22, 2017 12:23 PM

No, 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, it's not called 'A Streetcar Naked Desire'

By Amy B Wang The Washington Post

In the pantheon of "Wheel of Fortune" fails, one contestant's missed answer Tuesday night was pretty epic.

With two blank spaces remaining, a player named Kevin guessed "C," leaving him with the following puzzle:

A S T R E E T C A R N A _ E D D E S I R E

Kevin chose to spin the wheel again, narrowly avoiding a "Bankrupt" tile and landing on $600. It should have been his moment of glory.

Instead, he called out: "K!"

There was silence.

A gasp and some pained groans from the audience.

The jarring squawk of the buzzer.

Host Pat Sajak could only respond, after a brief pause, with a self-restrained "Nooo ..."

Kevin's mistake quickly went viral.

The next contestant, a woman named Lisa, capitalized on Kevin's fail and solved the puzzle - which spelled, of course, "A Streetcar Named Desire," the 1947 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tennessee Williams.

As the camera pulled back, all the contestants appeared to be laughing.

Kevin shook his head.

And Sajak congratulated Lisa - with a caveat.

"Although you got the right answer," he said, smiling, "I'd rather see Kevin's play."

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

View more video

Nation & World Videos