Parents accused in kid's shooting death investigated in 2014

1:25 Video: new format and rules lead to new high school baseball strategies in York County Pause

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

1:24 Beloved York County sheriff's sergeant battles cancer

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:52 Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia