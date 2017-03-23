Many are appalled as a man takes a selfie at the scene of the London attack

An anonymous man who appeared to be taking a selfie at the scene of the deadly London attack on Wednesday angered many who saw it.
The photo, posted by Twitter user @esheikh, was a screengrab from a TV report.
“This photo is everything that’s wrong with modern humanity,” the tweet said.
A knife-wielding man mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge before stabbing an armed police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. Four people were killed, including the attacker, and about 20 others were injured, The Associated Press reported.
A doctor who treated the wounded said some had “catastrophic” injuries.
Witnesses described the aftermath as a scene from a “Hollywood disaster movie,” according to The Daily Mail, with Westminster bridge strewn with injured people, some of whom were treated in the road.
One victim of the car attack was knocked into the Thames but pulled out alive, the Mail reported.
Twitter users were repulsed to see the man appearing to take a selfie at the scene. His photo quickly made the rounds among British media as well, who were just as disgusted.
Worst human EVER? ‘Disgusting idiot' snaps SELFIE moments after London terror attack https://t.co/yNM19viB7D pic.twitter.com/j0qtkDlvGH— Daily Star (@Daily_Star) March 22, 2017
“Unbelievable, how could someone think that it’s acceptable to do that,” wrote one Twitter user.
“Sir you with the selfie stick, you need that shoving up your (bleep),” wrote another.
Touched by the bravery of those that ran towards victims to offer help and support. Disgusted by those taking selfies #Westminster— Kavita Cooper (@KavitaCooper) March 22, 2017
Terrorist attack? Whoa doggy let me get a selfie first! #London pic.twitter.com/sgQpu0Ka77— Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) March 22, 2017
You must be a scumbag when you see someone injured and instead of helping them, you take a picture to post on social media. #Westminster— Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) March 22, 2017
Am I seriously watching people taking pictures on selfie sticks of the terror attack in london??— Hannah Spink (@xhannahspink) March 22, 2017
This isn’t the first time someone has used a crime scene as a selfie backdrop.
In 2014, after a terrorist took 18 people hostage at a cafe in Sydney, Australia, people were caught posing for selfies outside the restaurant even as the situation unfolded.
