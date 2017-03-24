Can Republicans govern if they can’t keep a promise they’ve made for 7 years?

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case Pause

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

1:51 Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition

1:24 Beloved York County sheriff's sergeant battles cancer

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:43 York County deputy saves man on bridge

0:52 Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility