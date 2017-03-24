The conspiracy theory-obsessed host of InfoWars apologizes for promoting ‘Pizzagate’

1:51 Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition Pause

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

0:43 York County deputy saves man on bridge

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:25 Video: new format and rules lead to new high school baseball strategies in York County

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:50 Airman surprises students in Rock Hill

0:27 Gamecocks advance to Elite 8

1:08 BMX fans 'try out' sport at Olympic Day in Rock Hill