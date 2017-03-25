Newborn baby, toddler found stabbed to death in N. Carolina

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank Pause

1:51 Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition

0:43 York County deputy saves man on bridge

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:03 Gamecock Nation was loud in Madison Square Garden, players say

1:25 Video: new format and rules lead to new high school baseball strategies in York County

2:30 Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find