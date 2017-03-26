A day after his funeral, he died peacefully

For most people, the end of one’s life proceeds like this: death, obituary and finally, funeral.
For Robert Eleveld, it went like this: obituary, funeral and, once he had hosted a celebration of life, death.
Eleveld, an 80-year-old lawyer and politician from Grand Rapids, Michigan, died March 19, a full five days after his death notice ran in the Grand Rapids Press.
In that notice, which his family is calling a “nobit,” Eleveld wrote that he had decided “to eschew the normal process of others celebrating my life after I die and, instead, would like to celebrate your lives with me.”
To that end, Eleveld announced he would be hosting a “celebration of life” party/funeral on March 18, inviting anyone to “share a roast beef sandwich, some shrimp and a beer ... on me.”
According to MLive, around 500 people showed up to the party, and although Eleveld was too sick to attend, his daughter, Kerry Eleveld, still described it as a joyous occasion.
“It was just sort of an outpouring of love for my father in that room,” she said “And celebratory in most ways. Of course there were some sentimental moments. But the party, for the most part, was celebratory through and through.”
In 2015, Eleveld began treatment for leukemia, per MLive. In late 2016, as his medical options decreased and his family began to prepare for the end, he came up with the idea for party while he was still alive.
“I think of him as a creator of community,” Kerry Eleveld said. “And this is one last moment where he can sort of bring people together in an unusual way.”
And the party was hardly the first time he had done so, according to WOOD. Friends and family said he made a point of having lunch with someone new every month for 25 years.
Many attendees left notes for Eleveld, which his family read to him while he was in bed the next day.
Family members told WLNS that Eleveld was always clear that he did not want to have a funeral after he died, and in keeping with those wishes, there will be no other public event for him.
“Long before he had cancer, he would always say don’t throw a funeral for me, have a party,” Kerry Eleveld said.
And even in death, Eleveld is still bringing people together. In the guestbook on his obituary notice online, there are messages from around the country from people who didn’t know him in life but still appreciated his story, which was published by The Associated Press.
“What a clever way to celebrate your life! Your family and friends are extremely fortunate!” one user wrote.
“You sound like a guy that I would have loved knowing and I know those lives you have touched have been blessed!” another said.
As for those confused as to why Eleveld would not want any funeral for himself, his daughter points to the last line of his “nobit” for explanation.
“Please know that the end of my life is the ultimate ‘peanut item’ in comparison to how much I have enjoyed my life with all of you,” Eleveld wrote.
