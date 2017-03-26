This thief thought he could drive away. The workers he stole from had other ideas.

2:08 York County prosecutor discusses gay marriage domestic violence conviction Pause

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament

1:04 Final four! More from the celebration in New York

1:51 Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

0:43 York County deputy saves man on bridge

1:44 Fort Mill students gain 'real-world experience' with apprenticeships

1:42 Horror flick, sci-fi stars converge at Mad Monster Party in Rock Hill