National

March 27, 2017 10:30 AM

Northern California firefighters battle residential blaze

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Northern California firefighters are battling a large four-alarm fire at a building in West Oakland.

KTVU-TV reports Monday (http://bit.ly/2nXPIV7) that it is unclear if people are inside the three-story residential building.

An Oakland Fire tweet posted at 6:09 a.m. said that crews were making rescues. A tweet posted minutes later said crews were withdrawing from the building because the floors and roof were compromised.

A resident who escaped the fire told the news station that he's convinced everyone got out safely.

The building is in a mixed-use area with warehouses and some homes.

In December, three dozen partygoers died in an Oakland warehouse fire that was the deadliest structure fire in the U.S. in more than a decade. The warehouse housed an artists' collective.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

View more video

Nation & World Videos