'Sometimes, it's ok to throw rocks at girls': Jewelry store billboard stirs outrage

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting Pause

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

1:44 Fort Mill students gain 'real-world experience' with apprenticeships

2:08 York County prosecutor discusses gay marriage domestic violence conviction

0:56 Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four

1:04 Final four! More from the celebration in New York

1:51 Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church