10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:
1. WHAT DEMOCRATS ARE ANGRY ABOUT
Allegations emerge that the White House sought to stop testimony of a former acting attorney general in Congress' investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
2. WHO IS BEING BLAMED AT THE WHITE HOUSE
Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus is taking a lot of the heat following Trump's failure to get enough GOP lawmakers to support the health care bill.
3. THIS IS HOW BRITAIN'S PM SAYS SHE WILL HANDLE BREXIT
Theresa May plans to officially ask the EU to begin the two-year-long divorce proceedings, but says she will represent everyone in Britain, including EU nationals.
4. MORE CIVILIANS ARE DYING IN MOSUL
U.S. and Iraqi military officials acknowledge U.S. airstrikes probably played a role in the deaths of dozens of people, but insist rules for avoiding civilian casualties have not been loosened.
5. POLICE KILLING PROMPTS CHINESE PROTESTS
The violent street clashes have exposed the fears and frustrations felt by France's largest Asian community.
6. HOUSE VOTES TO BLOCK OBAMA-ERA ONLINE PRIVACY RULE
The move is a first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers.
7. 'WE WERE JUST SCARED TO ADD HIS NAME'
Three Iraqi refugees in the US are charged with immigration fraud for failing to disclose that a relative participated in the 2004 kidnapping of an American contractor in Iraq. They tell the AP why they didn't.
8. MAN KILLS 3 HOME BURGLARS; BUT WOMAN WHO HELPED ROBBERS CHARGED IN THEIR DEATHS
Police are investigating whether the man acted in self-defense under Oklahoma's "Stand Your Ground" law.
9. CHRISTIE FORMER AIDES TO BE SENTENCED IN TRAFFIC JAM SCANDAL
Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni were convicted of creating the gridlock to teach a lesson to a mayor whose endorsement they couldn't obtain.
10. US SOCCER TEAM RETURNS TO PANAMA FOR WORLD CUP QUALIFIER
That's where, in 2013, the US eliminated the hosts with a 3-2 win. The US looks for another victory on Tuesday night.
