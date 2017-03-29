Where’s the best state to retire? Head north, ranking says

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22 Pause

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery

3:02 Disabled Clover couple faces dog fine or jail

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to national robotics event

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window