Severe storms expected in Mississippi Valley, Dixie Alley

1:33 John Gettys says he's running for Rock Hill mayor to improve sports tourism, literacy Pause

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?

1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find