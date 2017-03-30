America’s oldest female astronaut sets a record for most spacewalks by a woman

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. Pause

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

1:35 President Obama's Commutations

1:33 John Gettys says he's running for Rock Hill mayor to improve sports tourism, literacy

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court