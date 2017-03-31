Charleston church shooter to plead guilty to murder charges

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse Pause

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

2:24 California girl on detained father: “I need my dad”

0:28 Winthrop police searching for robbery suspects who struck pizza driver

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

0:31 BMX, translated: Winthrop students, staff welcome international riders to Rock Hill

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners