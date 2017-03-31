This vending machine can convince you to pick a healthier snack

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang Pause

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

0:28 Winthrop police searching for robbery suspects who struck pizza driver

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole