1 in 5 millennials identifies as LGBTQ, according to new survey

Twenty percent of 18- to 34-year-olds self-identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, according to a new survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of GLAAD.
The survey, conducted online, was conducted in early November and included 2,037 American adults. GLAAD released the findings in its “Accelerating Acceptance 2017” report.
The percentage of millennials identifying as LGBTQ far exceeds the percentages in other age groups — 12 percent of 35- to 51-year-olds, 7 percent of 52- to 71-year-olds and 5 percent of those 72 and older.
“This report shows a remarkable new era of understanding and acceptance among young people — an inspiring indication of the future. Though laws can be unwritten, hearts and minds in America have been changed for the better — and that is a reality less easily unraveled,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD’s president and CEO.
In another question, 84 percent of millennials identify as “strictly heterosexual,” according to the survey. Six percent identify as bisexual, 4 percent as asexual, 3 percent as strictly gay or lesbian, 2 percent as pansexual (not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender or gender identity) and 1 percent as unsure or questioning.
Four percent of respondents identify as transgender and strictly heterosexual, accounting for the differences in percentages in the first two questions.
Again, larger percentages of older populations identify as strictly heterosexual — 91 percent or higher in all other groups.
The numbers in GLADD’s report are far higher than other findings about the sexual orientation of the population.
According to a 2015 Gallup Poll, only 3.8 percent of the adult population identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. Americans, however, estimated that 23 percent of the population was gay or lesbian.
A 2013 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that 96.6 percent of adults identified as straight with 1.6 considering themselves gay and less than 1 percent identifying as bisexual.
A slew of other polls, outlined by HeatStreet, found the percentages between 3.4 percent and 8 percent.
