'Blessing from God': Family welcomes 'miracle' 1 in 10,000 triplet boys

It’s Wednesday morning at the Green residence in Mascoutah.
The family’s two-bedroom townhouse is busy, but neatly organized and tidy. There’s a plentiful supply of clean diapers hanging from a door in the living room. A few feet away three pillows, all lined up in a row, cradle three newborn babies: Troy, Davis and Elliott Green.
The Green boys are ready for another feeding. Their 2-year-old sister, Elayah, is anxious to help.
“This is a blessing from God,” their mother Toya Green said. “He blessed us with these babies, and he’s going to bless us with what we need to take care of them.”
In 24 hours, the triplets go through nearly 30 diapers and 90 ounces of breast milk or formula. It takes two cars to travel as a family now, but the Greens are praying for God to bless them with a bigger vehicle for their triplets and Elayah.
Faith, family and friends have kept them afloat since the triplets arrived on Feb. 18. Toya, a nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and her husband, Elliott, a pharmacy technician for Walgreens, are quickly adjusting to life with triplets and a toddler.
The couple’s parents come over to help as much as they can. They were excited when they learned their children were expecting triplets. But Toya’s grandmother, Eddie B. Dancy, was overjoyed when she heard the news.
“My grandmother is 83, and she was jumping up and down on the porch like a 17-year-old,” Toya said. “She was so excited.”
The couple was in shock when an ultrasound technician said they were expecting not one, but three babies.
“It took us a long time to leave the parking lot that day,” Elliott Green said. “I was in complete shock. I thought we were on the show ‘Punked’ or something. I was waiting for cameras to come out.”
The odds of naturally conceiving triplets and giving birth is one in 10,000, according to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. A woman’s chances of having multiples increases if she is of African descent, comes from a big family or has been pregnant before.
Toya Green checked a few boxes on the list. But the Greens were still surprised by the news. They had recently discussed expanding their family, and agreed that at least one or two more children would make their family complete.
God had different plans, Toya said.
Delivered at SSM Health St Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, Toya Green carried the triplets for 36 weeks before going into labor. She had planned to deliver the triplets naturally until her doctor noticed that Troy wasn’t in a safe position. The boys arrived by c-section. They were healthy and heavy.
Together they weighed 17 pounds, Toya Green said. The youngest of the three, Elliott Green III, weighed five pounds, two ounces. Some members of the family call him “Easy.” Like father like son, the newborn is quiet and laid back. His parents call him “E3.”
Named after Toya’s father, Troy James weighed five pounds, 11 ounces. His parents call him “TJ.” The heavyweight , Davis Jaleel, also known as “the Bishop,” weighed six pounds, two ounces.
Soon after their arrival, the family was eager to show them off.
Their Easter portraits captured the attention of hundreds of people in the metro-east when Toya shared the photos on Facebook. The triplets have taken over their mother’s social media page, along with congratulatory messages from family and friends.
“I am so proud of my sister,” Tatyana Williams said. “That night when she gave birth. I just watched. She was just concerned about the children. To see that in person made me even more proud of her.”
Tatyana, Toya’s younger sister, said she’s always looked up to her big sister. Now she admires her strength even more.
The next step for family is figuring out childcare when Toya goes back to work. For now, she is enjoying the rest of her maternity leave, spending quiet moments reading Christian devotions, sleeping or doing a crossword puzzle.
“This is a miracle from God,” Toya said. “This is nothing we could have done.”
