National

April 1, 2017 1:32 PM

Record-breaking coin auction fetches $106.7 million

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

A rare 1804 silver dollar fetched almost $3.3 million dollars in what officials say is a record-breaking coin collection auction.

A five-part sale of the D. Brent Pogue coin collection that ended Friday netted a total of almost $106.7 million.

The five auction events were held over the past two years by Stack's Bowers Galleries of Santa Ana, California, in conjunction with Sotheby's in Baltimore.

Friday's final auction yielded about $21.4 million, including the 1804 dollar, an 1811 half cent that brought $998,750, and a 1793 Liberty Cap cent that sold for $940,000, making it the most valuable circulated cent ever sold.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

View more video

Nation & World Videos