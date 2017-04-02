Police told her to ‘stop calling 911.’ Hours later, he killed her and her son with an AK-47.

In the body camera recording, the Sanford, Florida, police officer’s words can be heard clearly.
“We’re going to handle it,” he tells Latina Herring. “Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about, alright?”
Herring, 35, had repeatedly called 911 to make complaints about her boyfriend, Allen Cashe, on Monday, according to WESH. Cashe had done the same as well. A dispute at a Sanford, Florida, convenience store spilled back to Herring’s house, where police arrived after one of Herring’s friends called police to ask them to conduct a well-being check, per ClickOrlando.
Once there, however, the police determined nothing criminal had occurred, per the Orlando Sentinel. While Herring accused Cashe of having a gun, police say they never saw him holding it, only in a bag Herring said belonged to Cashe.
So they waited until Cashe had left the house and then left themselves.
Roughly three hours later, Cashe returned to the house, this time with an AK-47 assault rifle, according to police. He entered and shot Herring, her 8-year-old son Branden Christian, another child, Herring’s father and two bystanders as he tried to escape, according to the Associated Press. Herring died on the spot, while Christian later died in the hospital.
Cashe now faces two charges of first-degree murder, per WOFL.
“The scene was one of the worst scenes our investigators have ever walked into," a police spokesperson said, per USA Today. “It was horrific.”
But what particularly outrages Herring’s friends is the treatment she received from police while she was still alive. The body camera footage shows one officer telling Herring, “No more of your drama, OK?” per ClickOrlando.
Later, one officer told another that Herring was “making false accusations. It’s the second time she’s done it,” per WESH.
Police say at the time Cashe had no weapon on his person, something he was forbidden from doing as a convicted felon. They also did not see any signs of physical violence, calling the dispute a “civil matter.” At another point, a officer says the incident “got blown out of proportion.”
Yet in another video, one officer tells another that “I think (Cashe’s) calling because he’s afraid he’s going to do something to her.”
“Sanford PD’s a big disappointment to me and to others,” said one of Herring’s friends. “To protect and serve who man? Who? Justice needs to be served.”
