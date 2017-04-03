He's not the first person to fly to the wrong Sydney — a 10,500-mile mistake

2:26 York County students tackle real-world problems in Model UN Pause

4:41 Gamecocks celebrate national championship!

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:37 Sweet dreams for children part of Fort Mill church's mission

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

1:11 York Police Chief on teen who allegedly plotted to join ISIS

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS

1:20 Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club