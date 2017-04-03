Her dad was murdered. Then her grandparents were killed and she was kidnapped, cops say.

1:37 Sweet dreams for children part of Fort Mill church's mission Pause

1:42 What to do during a tornado

1:33 John Gettys says he's running for Rock Hill mayor to improve sports tourism, literacy

2:06 Rock Hill hosts Olympians, preschoolers at BMX Carolina Nationals

1:32 File video: Abandoned puppy shot 18 times with BBs at Rock Hill apartment

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

1:32 Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free

2:26 York County students tackle real-world problems in Model UN

1:26 Fort Mill students use Flex time to study, work on projects