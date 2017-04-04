Feeling powerless after Trump won, she wants to empower others by fixing the wage gap

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:32 Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

0:47 Freddy on Steakburgers at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

1:15 Accused killer in Rock Hill shootout faces judge in York courtroom

1:11 York Police Chief on teen who allegedly plotted to join ISIS