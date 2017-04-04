Hospital workers in Statesville sickened after eating marijuana-laced cookies, muffins

Six workers at Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville were sickened after eating cookies and muffins laced with marijuana, the (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported Tuesday.
Neither the workers nor the employee who took the cookies to the hospital on Sunday evening had any idea they had marijuana baked into them, the Record & Landmark reported, citing a police statement.
A family member of the employee made the baked goods using an oil with cannabis, according to the police statement. The cookies and muffins were not intended for the hospital staff, the police statement said.
The department director recognized the situation and “took action to alert authorities and treat the affected employees,” Observer news partner WBTV reported, citing a hospital statement.
Police ruled the incident an accident, according to WBTV.
The employee who brought the baked goods to the hospital will face no charges, the Record & Landmark reported.
Hospital officials said no patient care was affected during the incident, and that officials “are committed to providing patients with safe care and appreciate the timely action of our director to manage the situation,” WBTV reported.
