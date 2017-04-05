All of the times Donald Trump said the U.S. should not intervene in Syria

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem' Pause

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

1:34 Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:28 Video: Cesar Robles has turned around the Rock Hill High boys' soccer program

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week