Why did it take 4 months for John Glenn to be buried at Arlington?

Former astronaut and senator John Glenn, left, sits with Walkersville (Md.) Elementary School students Taylor Huddak, 9 and Emma Kidwell, 10, Thursday, May 6, 2004 at Space Day presented at the National Air and Space Museum-Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. The Space Day celebration was to introduce a new class of astronauts, including three educators.
LINDA SPILLERS
AP
US Senator and astronaut John Glenn with his wife Annie attend the dedication of a new building for the Hollins Communications Research Institute, a new state-of-the-art stuttering research and treatment facility in Roanoke County, Va., Saturday july 11, 1998. Annie was one of the first 100 students in 1973.
ERIC BRADY
AP
Dave Glenn, left, son of Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, right, gaves his father a hug as they talk at Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility Oct. 26, 1998 in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
George Shelton
AP file
The last remaining four of the original 'Mercury Seven,' from left, Gordon Cooper, Walter Schirra, Scott Carpenter, and John Glenn, stand while the colors are presented during a memorial service for the first American in Space, Alan Shepard, at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Aug 1, 1998.
MICHAEL STRAVATO
AP
Sen. John Glenn, left, and Apollo 11 Astronaut Neil Armstrong are seen prior to the start of a dinner at Ohio State University that honored the 50th anniversary of John Glenn's historic flight aboard Friendship 7 Monday, Feb. 20, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio.
Bill Ingalls
NASA
Sen. John Glenn talks, via satellite, with the astronauts on the International Space Station, before the start of a roundtable discussion titled "Learning from the Past to Innovate for the Future", Feb. 20, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete
ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Annie Glenn, astronaut and former Ohio Sen. John Glenn, and singer Diana Krall, stand during the opening processional at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Sept. 13, 2012, during a national memorial service for the first man to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong
Ann Heisenfelt
AP
Sen. John Glenn at his office in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2012.
Jay LaPrete
AP
Senator John Glenn gives a eulogy during the funeral of fellow astronaut Scott Carpenter, Nov. 2, 2013, in Boulder, Colo. Carpenter was the second American to orbit the Earth, following John Glenn.
LEWIS GEYER
AP
John Glenn is applauded by high ranking Naval Officers shortly after his daughter Lyn Glenn smashed the ceremonial bottle of champagne on the side of the USNS John Glenn during its christening at General Dynamics NASSCO, Feb. 1, 2014, in San Diego, Calif.
Charlie Neuman
AP
Former U.S. senator and astronaut John Glenn speaks to The Associated Press at the Ohio Statehouse, in Columbus, Ohio on May 14, 2015.
Paul Vernon
AP
On May 29, 2012, President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to former astronaut John Glenn during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Charles Dharapak
AP
Astronaut and Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, right, adjusts his spacesuit as his fellow crew members, Pedro Duque, left, and Chiaki Mukai talk before a training exercise Monday, June 1, 1998, at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
DAVID J. PHILLIP
AP
Glenn jumped at the chance to return to space, this time on a shuttle mission. Here, he, rappels down the side of a space shuttle mockup during an evacuation training exercise Monday, June 1, 1998, at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
DAVID J. PHILLIP
AP
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, gives the thumbs up to a photographer as he sits in the back seat of a T-38 jet after arriving at Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility Oct. 26, 1998 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Glenn, Payload Specialist No. 2, on STS-95.
George Shelton
Members of the space shuttle Discovery crew, from left to right, bottom row, Stephen Robinson, Curt Brown, John Glenn, Scott Parazynski, top row, Pedro Duque, Chiaki Mukai and Steven Lindsey Aug. 27, 1998 at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
DAVID J. PHILLIP
ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States Senator John H. Glenn Jr. (D.-Ohio), wearing the partial pressure launch and entry suit, is a payload specialist for the STS-95 mission.
HO
NASA
The space shuttle Discovery lifts from launch pad 39-B Thursday, Oct. 29, 1998, with a crew of seven astronauts, including Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio.
NASA
AP
Astronaut John Glenn, right, displays his swollen face during a mission status briefing with flight pilot Steve Lindsey, left, and commander Curt Brown, Oct. 30, 1998 in this image from NASA television. All the astronauts display some facial puffiness in the first day or two in zero-gravity conditions.
NASA TV
AP
U.S. Sen. John Glenn, right, speaks to mission control Oct. 31, 1998 during an experiment, assisted by astronaut Scott Parazynski, left, as Spanish astronaut Pedro Duque eats from a food packet aboard the space shuttle Discovery.
AP
U.S. Sen. John H. Glenn Jr., payload specialist, keeps up his busy test onboard Discovery, Nov. 4, 1998.
The space shuttle Discovery touches down at the Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 7, 1998 after a nine-day mission.
CHRIS O'MEARA
AP
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, center, smiles as he meets with officials while leaving the Crew Trasport Vehicle after landing onboard the Space Shuttle Discovery Nov. 7, 1998 at Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility. At right is Mission Pilot Steve Lindsey.
CHRIS O'MEARA
Associated Press
Senator John Glenn gives a double thumbs-up as his wife, Annie, waves to the crowd during a parade through Manhattan's "Caynon of Heroes" Nov. 16, 1998, in New York. People lined the streets to celebrate Glenn's second trip to space, 134 orbits and 3.6 million miles.
ADAM NADEL
AP
Lt. Col. John H. Glenn Jr., and his wife Annie, look over his first campaign sign in his race to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator from Ohio, Jan. 21, 1964 in Columbus. He withdrew after he had a concussion after a fall. He later successfully ran for U.S. Senator in 1974. He served four consecutive terms in the Senate until 1998.
Julian Wilson
AP
Former astronaut John Glenn Jr., back in his native Ohio, stretches his legs while working on a speech in his Columbus hotel room, Nov. 17, 1969. Glenn, a Democrat, ran for the U.S. Senate in 1970 but narrowly lost to Howard Metzenbaum. Metzenbaum was then defeated by Republican Robert Taft Jr.
GENE HERRICK
AP
Former astronaut John Glenn at his home February 1974 in Columbus, Ohio.
SP
AP
Glenn ran for president in 1984. He lost the Democratic nomination to Walter Mondale.
ELISE AMENDOLA
AP
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, center, with wife Annie Glenn, left, answers questions from the press, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1984, Jackson, Ms.
Tannen Maury
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. John Glenn, left, and former Vice President Walter Mondale were among the Democratic hopefuls for the 1984 presidential nomination.
David Tenenbaum
AP
John Glenn, third from left, joined his fellow presidential candidates for a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Sunday, March 12, 1984, Atlanta, Ga. From left are: Gary Hart, Walter Mondale, Glenn, George McGovern and Jesse Jackson.
Curtis Compton
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, ranking Democrat on the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, speaks during a hearing on campaign fund raising before the committee, Tuesday July 8, 1997 on Capitol Hill.
JOE MARQUETTE
Associated Press
Senate Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Fred Thompson, R-Tenn., right, huddles with co-chairman Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, during a hearing on campaign fund-raising before the committee on Capitol Hill Tuesday, July 8, 1997.
DENNIS COOK
AP
On July 16, 1957, Marine pilot Maj. John H. Glenn Jr. made the first non-stop supersonic flight from Los Angeles to New York. Glenn landed at Floyd Bennet Field in his F8UI Crusader 3 hours, 23 minutes, 8.4 seconds after departure from Los Alamitos Naval air station in Ca., breaking the previous record set in 1955.
ANTHONY CAMERANO
ASSOCIATED PRESS
On April 9, 1959, NASA introduced the country to its first astronauts. They were, front row left to right, Walter H. Schirra, Jr., Donald K. Slayton, John H. Glenn, Jr., and M. Scott Carpenter; back row, Alan B. Shepard, Jr., Virgil I. 'Gus' Grissom, and L. Gordon Cooper.
HANDOUT
NASA
This May 1961 photo shows astronauts, from left, Virgil I. Grissom, John Glenn and Alan Shepard. Shepard became the first American in space with a 15 1/2-minute flight on May 5, 1961. Glenn was the first American to orbit the earth, spending about 5 hours in space on Feb. 20, 1962. Grissom flew the second and final suborbital Mercury flight on July 21, 1961. He died in the Apollo spacecraft flash fire at Kennedy Space Center in 1967.
AP
Astronaut John Glenn and his wife Annie pose with their children – John David, 26, and Lyn, 14. – in Arlington, Va., Feb. 4, 1962, after attending church services. Glenn then returned to Cape Canaveral.
Henry Burroughs
AP
Byron Rollins
Associated Press
Astronaut John Glenn poses in his Mercury space suit, at Cape Canaveral, Fla., in February 1962, just before his historic three-lap flight around the Earth.
AP
A technician adjusts the neck wrap of astronaut John Glenn in this Feb. 20, 1962 photo.
AP
John Glenn and his capsule, Friendship 7
The Atlas rocket carrying the Friendship 7 Mercury spacecraft launches from Cape Canaveral, Fla., piloted by Col. John Glenn Jr. – the first American to orbit the earth. Glenn orbited three times around the globe at 17,400 miles an hour.
NASA
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Astronaut John Glenn photographed in space by an automatic sequence motion picture camera during his flight on "Friendship 7." Glenn was in a state of weightlessness traveling at 17,500 mph as these pictures were taken.
Kennedy Space Center
NASA
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s front page, Tuesday, February 20, 1962. John Glenn's flight is lead story.
none
STAR-TELEGRAM
Astronaut John Glenn, right, shows President John F. Kennedy his "Friendship 7" space capsule at Cape Canaveral, Fla., Feb. 23, 1962.
AP file
Mercury astronaut John Glenn and his wife, Annie, ride in the back of an open car with Vice-President Johnson during a parade in Glenn's honor in Washington on Feb. 26, 1962.
AP
Following his successful first flight, Astronaut John Glenn was the star of a ticker tape parade in New York, March 1, 1962. His wife Annie can be seen also waving; at right in white coat is Vice President Lyndon Johnson.
Anonymous
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio peers inside his Mercury Friendship 7 space capsule which is on display at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington Monday Feb. 10, 1997.
RON EDMONDS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
