Slain Texas lawman remembered as 'smartest guy in the room'

1:29 'Don't do that again' says Portland mayor to Pepsi-wielding man Pause

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court