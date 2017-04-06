Seattle mayor accused of sex abuse in lawsuit, media report

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

1:29 'Don't do that again' says Portland mayor to Pepsi-wielding man

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

0:50 Video: Fort Mill duo hope to add to the town's NFL ranks

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court