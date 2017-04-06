10 Things to Know for Friday

1:29 'Don't do that again' says Portland mayor to Pepsi-wielding man Pause

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

4:37 Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical

2:28 VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides