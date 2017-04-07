AP News in Brief at 12:03 a.m. EDT

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day Pause

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:50 Video: Fort Mill duo hope to add to the town's NFL ranks

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base