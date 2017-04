US threatens more pressure on Syria after missile strikes

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting Pause

1:06 Don Massey, owner of Advanced Marble, talks about former employee Marco Romero

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me."

7:02 Cpl. Kevin Holtry Returns to Boise

0:15 Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench

1:35 Special Olympians have 'chance to shine' in Rock Hill

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole