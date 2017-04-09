Packaged salads recalled from Walmart after a dead bat was found inside

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting Pause

1:06 Don Massey, owner of Advanced Marble, talks about former employee Marco Romero

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me."

7:02 Cpl. Kevin Holtry Returns to Boise

0:15 Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench

1:46 Rock Hill's York Prep Academy named charter 'School of Distinction'

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS