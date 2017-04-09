Father shoots and kills his son after they argued over who should walk the dog

Two men were shot, one of whom died, in Chicago on Sunday after a verbal altercation boiled over into gunfire.
The pair, who were father and son, both fired their guns at each other, and both were later transported to a local hospital, according to the Chicago Tribune. The 22-year-old son was later pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, while the 43-year-old father remains in critical condition.
The argument began because the two men disagreed on who should walk the family dog, Chicago Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.
Double shooting at 9100 S Woodlawn was a fight btw father & son as to who was going to walk the dog. Both shot at each other.— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 9, 2017
The incident is still being investigated, per NBC Chicago, but police say both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and that they recovered two weapons from the scene.
Police also did not say whether the men were fighting because neither wanted to walk the dog or both did.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the 22-year-old man was one of eight shooting victims in the city on Sunday. So far this year, Chicago has had 816 shooting victims.
Comments