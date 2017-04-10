You can ‘adopt’ a piece of the Earth from NASA for its Earth Day celebration

Do you want to claim a small part of the Earth as your own?
NASA is offering you the opportunity through its “Adopt the Planet” campaign for Earth Day on April 22. The space agency divided the planet into 64,000 adoptable spaces — and wants someone to claim each one before Earth Day. Each one is about 55 miles wide, according to NASA.
If they’re all adopted, NASA will start over.
“Everyone who wants to participate will be able to,” NASA said on its website.
It doesn’t cost to adopt a portion of the planet nor do you have to provide any other information but the name you’d like to adopt with. Once you do, you’ll get a personalized certificate — shareable on social media, of course, with the hastag #AdoptThePlanet — with all kinds of statistics about your little spot on Earth.
You can go to go.nasa.gov/adopt to reserve your spot. As NASA makes clear, participating doesn’t give you any “legal or ownership rights.”
Earth Day, founded by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, started in 1970 in the United States. Earth Day is now observed in 192 countries.
Comments