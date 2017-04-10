National

April 10, 2017 7:43 PM

Cop accused of kicking suspect involved in death last year

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

An Ohio police officer captured on video apparently kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head also was involved in a fatal shooting last year.

Columbus police say Officer Zachary Rosen has been reassigned pending an investigation.

The video shows an officer restraining a man on the ground when another officer, identified as Rosen, appears to kick him in the head.

Police reports say officers responded Saturday to a report of a man threatening to shoot up a house and everyone inside. Court documents identify the suspect as 22-year-old Demarko Anderson.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Anderson pleaded not guilty Monday to numerous charges.

Rosen was one of two plainclothes officers who fatally shot Henry Green in June 2016. A grand jury last month declined to indict the officers in Green's death.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos