April 10, 2017 7:57 PM

Utah man runs for president in home country of Kenya

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

A Utah man is running for president in his native country of Kenya.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2nyFkUp ) that Amram Musungu says he's always wanted to run for the post to help Kenyans work to get control of a country that he believes is ripe for a change.

The 39-year-old auditor and married father of two came to Utah years ago to get a college education. He is a member of the Mormon religion and a former member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Musungu faces seven other candidates, many of whom have decades of experience working for the government.

Musungu lives in South Salt Lake, a suburb of Salt Lake City. He has dual citizenship from the United States and Kenya.

