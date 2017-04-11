National

April 11, 2017 10:20 AM

Officials ID toddler who died after being left in hot car

The Associated Press
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala.

Authorities have identified a 1-year-old boy who died after being left in a hot car outside an Alabama office building last week.

AL.com (http://bit.ly/2nZot8C) reports the Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Christian Evan Sanders died Friday after he was found inside the parked vehicle in Vestavia Hills.

Fire spokesman Lt. Ryan Farrell says police and firefighters went to the building after receiving a call about a child left in a vehicle in a rear parking lot of the building.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death has not yet been determined, pending test results. Authorities say the boy's father had accompanied his son to the hospital.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

