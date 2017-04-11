Robbery suspect flees on a bike and stops to pick up the cash he drops

Police have released video of a man suspected of robbing a Pennsylvania credit union that shows him dropping some of the money while bicycling away from the crime scene.

Springettsbury Township police say the man robbed the Members First Credit Union on Thursday. The video is from a security camera on a business on a nearby street, about 10 minutes after the robbery.

Police say a man wearing a red sweatshirt and dark pants entered the credit union and demanded money.

No weapon was displayed, and he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The video clip posted on the police department’s Facebook page shows the suspect riding down the sidewalk and dropping cash before he stops, gets off the bike, and returns to scoop up the loot.

Police have not yet charged anyone in the heist.

Neighboring police departments helped search for the man, but they were unable to find him. Police searched for hours in the rain, but were unable to find the robber, according to the York Dispatch.

Schools were on lock down Thursday while police searched the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-757-3525.