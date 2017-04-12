National

April 12, 2017 1:41 AM

Judge to rule on request to certify innocence in '57 killing

The Associated Press
SYCAMORE, Ill.

A 77-year-old Washington state man hopes an Illinois judge will help eliminate a stain on his reputation by formally declaring him innocent in the 1957 kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl.

A DeKalb County judge is expected to rule Wednesday on whether to grant Jack McCullough a certificate of innocence. Getting one would also enable McCullough to sue Illinois for damages for his wrongful conviction in 2012 in Maria Ridulph's killing.

A prosecutor concluded last year that evidence backed McCullough's alibi he'd been 40 miles away when Maria disappeared. A judge agreed, ordering McCullough's release after serving four years of a life sentence.

McCullough said at a hearing last week that his reputation is damaged, that he's been portrayed "as a monster" and that people still think he's one.

