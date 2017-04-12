An 8-year-old learned to drive on YouTube so he could get his sister a cheeseburger

His dad had worked all day and went to bed early. His mom fell asleep on the couch. But an 8-year-old in Ohio and his 4-year-old sister wanted cheeseburgers from McDonald’s.
It was between a half mile and a mile away, so the boy decided he would drive, East Palestine police officer Jacob Koehler told Fox 8 News. But he didn’t know how.
“He looked up videos on YouTube on how to drive,” Koehler told WFMJ.
The boy then put his sister in the backseat of the family’s van around 8 p.m. and drove the mile to the McDonald’s, through four intersections and a few turns, according to Fox 8 News. People saw the young boy driving and called police.
Koehler told WFMJ that the boy had followed all the rules of the road, according to witnesses, stopping for lights and staying within the speed limit.
A family friend happened to be at the fast food restaurant when the children arrived and called the grandparents. The children got their cheeseburgers before police arrived and the grandparents came to pick them up, according to WFMJ.
No one was hurt, and Koehler said no charges will be filed.
Comments