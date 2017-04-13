National

April 13, 2017 7:54 AM

Police: 4 bodies in NY park are apparent homicide victims

The Associated Press
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.

Police say the bodies of four apparent homicide victims have been found in a Long Island park.

The victims were found in a wooded area near a recreation center in Central Islip (EYE'-slihp).

Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers tells Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2oCFCsO ) that the victims, all male, "suffered significant trauma."

He says it appears the homicides occurred recently.

Their discovery comes about a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.

However, it's not clear whether the latest incident is related to gang violence.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos