National

April 14, 2017 9:31 AM

Nude model, photographer arrested at shopping center

The Associated Press
MONROEVILLE, Pa.

Police say a man was taking photos of a woman who was wearing only thigh-high black stockings and high heel shoes at a suburban shopping center near Pittsburgh.

Monroeville police say 21-year-old Chelsea Guerra of Indiana was posing in front of businesses at Miracle Mile Shopping Center for 64-year-old Michael Warnock of Pittsburgh on April 8.

Police say Warnock told them he hired Guerra after placing an ad for a nude model on Craigslist.

She was charged with indecent exposure. He was charged with criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct and possession of controlled substances.

It's not known if they have lawyers. They face preliminary hearings on June 19.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:53

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find 0:58

Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting 2:24

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View More Video

Nation & World Videos